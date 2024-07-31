Fred M’membe Stranded in Venezuela Amidst Election Unrest
By Martha Mpindu
Zambian Communist Party President, Fred M’membe, is reportedly stuck in Venezuela as the country teeters on the edge of civil war following a disputed election. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has declared himself the winner, sparking opposition claims of a rigged vote.
Maduro, in power since 2013, has secured a third consecutive term, despite opposition leader Edmund Gonzalez’s allegations of electoral fraud. M’membe has been known to ally himself with populist leaders who often rise to power through unconstitutional means.
Venezuela’s regional neighbors, including Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, have refused to recognize the election results. In contrast, Zimbabwe, Cuba, China, Russia, and the Zambian Communist Party, led by Fred M’membe, have endorsed Maduro’s victory.
He must quickly come back or else he may be harmed.Those people are hurt and they don’t want Maduro at all.Their protest is not small and the police have started firing rubber bullets and the next is live ones.He may be the choice for UKA who knows.His close associates must advise him to return