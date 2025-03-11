FRED MMEMBE USING HIS NEPHEW’S VOICE TO ATTACK PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA



By Oliver Shalala Sepiso



When Fred Mmembe is not making coarse and dismissive attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema – his favourite target in attacks – directly though his Socialist Party or his social media platforms, the opposition political leader uses his nephew, Sishuwa Sishuwa, to do the bidding.





Cue today’s front page in The Mast. It’s content and layout is not surprising.



I shudder to think that I was a founder editor and manager in The Mast newspaper. As at now, I can’t recognise this paper based on the viscosity and barrage of vitriolic attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema by elements that are so extremely exigent. It is so surreal!The fact that the first two headlines are from Sishuwa and Brebner, says it all. Brebner is a perpetual crier and we leave him out for now.





But then again Sishuwa Sishuwa has always spoken for his uncle Fred Mmembe who paid for his school and set him up in life.





On the other hand, in ethically sound journalism, your nephew wouldn’t make the front page news headline because he wouldn’t be your main source. But then again Fred does things his way.