Fred M’membe writes ECZ over HH rally in Lukutu

Mr Kryticous Patrick Nshindano,

Chief Executive Officer,

Electoral Commission of Zambia

Lusaka

Dear Mr. Nshindano,

Re. Continued Disregard of Campaign Timetable by the UPND key leadership

On February 1, 2022 I wrote you to complain about the UPND’s president and vice-president’s disregard of the ECZ campaign timetable in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

Unfortunately this electoral malpractice or abuse has continued. Today the UPND president decided to ignore the ECZ campaign timetable and hold a rally in the Malekani area of Lukutu ward where as per ECZ timetable the Socialist Party is supposed to be campaigning.

We find this unbridled disregard for electoral rules unacceptable, extremely unfair and a gross abuse of power. The exercise of power must be a constant practice of self limitation and modesty.

Again, we demand that ECZ administer electoral rules fairly and equitably and put an immediate end to this unfairness, injustice and animal farm behaviour.

ECZ must equitably, fairly and justly enforce its regulations and procedures without discrimination.

Yours faithfully,

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

CC. Hon Justice Essau Chulu, chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia