Fred M’membe writes to ECZ over ‘unfair’ management of campaign time table in Kabwata constituency

January 30, 2022

Mr Patrick Nshindano,

CEO ECZ,

Lusaka

Dear Mr Nshindano,

Re. Campaign Timetable

I write you to complain about the UPND’s lack of respect for the ECZ campaign timetable.

The UPND President and Vice-President don’t seem to have any regard for these ECZ timetables. They are continually displacing us in areas where as per ECZ timetable we are supposed to be. Not even notice is given to us.

Why can’t they campaign in the areas where they are supposed to be as per ECZ timetable? Given the very limited campaign time in a by-election we don’t find this practice to be fair and justifiable.

For these by-elections to be free and fair all the participants deserve fair and equal treatment.

And we are urgently seeking your intervention.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party