FRED M’membe’s party fires the entire Eastern Province executive

SP RESTRUCTURES LEADERSHIP IN EASTERN PROVINCE



Lusaka… Saturday February 15, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has made changes to the provincial leadership of Eastern Province.



SP General Secretary Cosmas Musumali availed the information in a letter to structures in Eastern Province.



Dr Musumali advised that the Party is restructuring the provincial leadership of Eastern Province and therefore dissolving the leadership with immediate effect and making fresh appointments to facilitate this process.



He has since appointed Mabvuto Banda as Provincial Chairperson, Ernest Zulu as Provincial Vice Chairperson, Limbikani Sakala as Provincial Secretary, Kennan Phiri as Provincial Chairperson Mobilisation, Juma Milanzi as Provincial Information & Publicity Secretary (IPS), and Mumba Zulu as Vice Provincial Information & Publicity Secretary (IPS).



Others appointed include Joseph Daka as Provincial Training Coordinator.



Dr Musumali expressed gratitude to the provincial leadership that served and will engage for possible redeployment.

SP Media