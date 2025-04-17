Fred M’Membe’s Socialist Party (SP) Joins The Tonse Alliance

Socialist Party joins Tonse Alliance



FRED M’membe’s Socialist Party has joined the Edgar Lungu led Tonse Alliance.



News Diggers reports that, sources have revealed that the opposition political party applied to join the alliance yesterday, expressing their intention to join forces with others in a bid to remove the UPND from power at the 2026 general election.

Sources said several opposition.

WE ARE SEEKING TO UNIFY ALL OUR POLITICAL AND CIVIC ORGANISATIONS, INDIVIDUALS



There are initiatives being undertaken to broadly unite opposition and civil society organisations and individuals to tackle the many serious challenges facing our homeland. And the Socialist Party has committed itself to helping foster this unity by reaching out to all the possible political and civil organisations, and individuals.



There’s an urgent need for all opposition political parties and individuals, and civil society to genuinely and with utmost sincerity and honesty – and without one thinking they have the monopoly of wisdom – to unite in order to save our country from total destruction.



We all have a sacred duty to unite our people and their leaders into a formidable political and social force that they can use to defend their homeland and their dignity, and improve their material and spiritual well-being.



The unity of all opposition political players – parties and individuals – offers an opportunity for us to step up and provide the leadership our country desperately needs.





By remaining true to our values and presenting a bold, and cohesive vision for the future, we can ensure that the 2026 elections mark the beginning of a new chapter in Zambia’s history – one defined by very high levels of national consensus and genuine unity.



It is in this regard that the Socialist Party is reaching out to the Tonse Alliance and other political groupings and civil society organisations and individuals seeking unity.



Kelvin Kaunda

Secretary for Mobilisation of the Politburo and Member of Central Committee of the Socialist Party