FREE AND PEACEFUL KIND OF POLICTS BY THE UPND IS UNMATCHED.

During Our Visit to Luangwa District, we  had an encounter with PF  Ferra Constituency Area Member of Parliament and PF Luangwa Council Chairperson, at a funeral of a Certain Head Woman, We delivered our Message of condolences and we recognize their presence, we even  gave them platform  to also  give their  message of condolences.

It was heartening to see leaders from  different political affiliations come together during a somber occasion and show unity in the face of grief.

Despite our political differences, we were able to set aside any potential conflicts and demonstrate a level of maturity and understanding that is not always common in the realm of politics. UPND’s  willingness to engage and dialogue in a respectful manner  is a type of leadership that we believe in, as UPND we  uphold the values of civility and cooperation.

The encounter  at the funeral serves as a reminder that we can coexist peacefully and engage in constructive dialogue, regardless of our differing viewpoints.

It is through actions like these that we can build bridges, and work towards a shared goal of progress and unity for our country.

We appreciate the display of leadership and maturity shown during our encounter.

Anderson Banda
UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman

