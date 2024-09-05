FREE AND PEACEFUL KIND OF POLICTS BY THE UPND IS UNMATCHED.



During Our Visit to Luangwa District, we had an encounter with PF Ferra Constituency Area Member of Parliament and PF Luangwa Council Chairperson, at a funeral of a Certain Head Woman, We delivered our Message of condolences and we recognize their presence, we even gave them platform to also give their message of condolences.



It was heartening to see leaders from different political affiliations come together during a somber occasion and show unity in the face of grief.



Despite our political differences, we were able to set aside any potential conflicts and demonstrate a level of maturity and understanding that is not always common in the realm of politics. UPND’s willingness to engage and dialogue in a respectful manner is a type of leadership that we believe in, as UPND we uphold the values of civility and cooperation.



The encounter at the funeral serves as a reminder that we can coexist peacefully and engage in constructive dialogue, regardless of our differing viewpoints.



It is through actions like these that we can build bridges, and work towards a shared goal of progress and unity for our country.



We appreciate the display of leadership and maturity shown during our encounter.



Anderson Banda

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman