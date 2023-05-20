FREE EDUCATION FROM NURSERY TO UNIVERSITY UNDER THE SP GOVT- Fred M’membe

FREE EDUCATION FROM NURSERY TO UNIVERSITY UNDER THE SP GOVT

Under the Socialist Party (SP) government, schools will not be run the way they currently are. We will provide free education from nursery at the age of three all the way to university, and it will be compulsory up to grade 12.

Education will be a major undertaking in this country and will be allocated not less than 25 per cent of the national budget. Under this programme, teachers will not be left to manage and run schools on their own.

In order to have an effective, efficient, and orderly system, the running of schools will include other professionals and a broad spectrum of workers, such as human resources personnel, information technology experts, accountants, marketing personnel, cleaners, drivers, mechanics, gardeners, nurses, clinical officers, and catering staff, among others.

Schools, colleges and universities will need to be supplied with all sorts of teaching aids and other goods and services, and these will be produced in factories by our people, meaning that education will directly and indirectly be one of the biggest employers.

Fred M’membe

For further details find our manifesto at: (http://socialistpartyzambia.com/manifesto-2/)