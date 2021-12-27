Free Medication For The Local Hero Sirizani as President Mnangagwa promises to honor him

Queen Mary Hospital has offered free medication for the local hero Sirizani Butau.

Sirizani is now admitted at the hospital after being transferred from Mutare Hospital where he was treated for serious burns. He suffered the burns as he was rescuing survivors from the now infamous Mutare accident which claimed at least 5 lives.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean President has tweeted to appreciate Buta and the government will honor him for his selfless sacrifice.