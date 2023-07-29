FREE WI-FI FOR KAMWALA SHOPPERS COMING, SAYS COUNCILLOR SIMATAA

New Kamwala Shopping Arcade Will Have Free Wifi, VIP Bus Station Lounge and Police Post- Councillor Simataa



Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa says the new state-of-the-art Kamwala shopping arcade to be built at Kamwala’s Luburma market will come with add-ons such as free Wi-Fi, a standard VIP Bus station lounge, modern waste-bay and a modern police post to enhance health, safety and guarantee a comfortable shopping experience.



The councillor was speaking when he unveiled the 3D model to market stakeholders who marveled at the project slated to commence first week of August after lease formalities are concluded by Lusaka City Council (LCC) and the Ministry of Local Government.



“The utility value and financial benefits of this project to the public and LCC respectively are a game changer – this is a mini-mall from which the council will generate monthly income from lease rentals, toilet fees, rates and levies which I hope will help council to clear 3 months salary arrears” said the councillor.