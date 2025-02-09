Freedom comes with responsibilities – Musician Drimz

Freedom comes with responsibilities



By Drimz



Dear my fellow Youths , it’s okay to stand up for your country and to exercise your freedom of expression.





But in exercising these freedoms, we must align ourselves to things that build both our society and our personal lives through collective values and moral principles.



With that said, I want to ask this question, how many of Given Lubinda’s sons went to show solidarity kuli “Why Me” The whole time he was in custody? At what point did Bo Lubinda ask his Children publicly to emulate “Why Me?” You guess is as good as mine.





Fwemisepela, let’s place value on ourselves. It’s good to have “Why Me” walk to freedom. Let’s promote a culture of good and sober dialogue among ourselves.



When you have the liberty to make your own choices, you are also accountable for the consequences of those choices, implying that with great freedom comes the need to act responsibly and consider the impact of your actions on yourself and others.





Ruling or opposition are just titles that can change anytime but Zambia still remains and that should be the bigger picture.



Time yakutubomfya Fwemisepela yapwile mu 1818 ku battle of Mlatuze river. Let’s Wake Up.



Kalemba February 9, 2025