FREEDOM IS COMING TOMORROW, SAYS CHANGALA AS HE GETS BAIL

Civil Rights Activist Brebnar Changala says freedom is coming tomorrow.

Commenting on his release on baill after seven days in police custody, Changala expressed happiness saying he is back with his family.

Changala thanked his team of lawyers from Simeza Sangwa Associates for securing his bail.

The Lusaka High Court granted Changala bail on his own recognisance pending trial. The State had objected to the application made by his lawyers.

His Lawyers had agued that it was unconstitution to continue holding Changala in police custody.

Judge Geofrey Mulenga granted Changala bail. He stands charged for alleged inciting tribal war, hate speech and espionage. This follows his comments on the abduction of Petauke Independent member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda.

The four politicians arrested and charged on the same matter remain in custody.

On the picture in white, Changala with his lawyers outside Lusaka High Court.