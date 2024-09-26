FREEMASONS HOLD CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT







By Benedict Tembo







SEVERAL business houses and golfers turned up for the 35th edition of the Lodge Lusaka Masonic charity golf tournament at Lusaka Golf Club on Sunday.



The one-day individual played on stableford and team tournament formats was last played in 2023.



Mayour Patel was the overall winner of the revived tournament with 40 points.



Mark Luiring scooped the Masonic closed category with 35 points as Team Eagle Lodge emerged the victors in the same category.



For Nata Nataraj, a member of the Team Eagle Lodge, it was a special moment as he continued celebrating the 50th marriage anniversary to Sulochana Nataraj.



The two marked 50 years in marriage on September 12, 2024.



In-form Patel also dominated the B Division on 42 points with F, with Yousef coming out tops in the A Division at 40 points.



Former Zambia Golf Union secretary Constantine Chimuka’s 39 points was the best in the C Division.



One-time Zambia Ladies Golf Union president Carol Masisani-Joynt walked away with two prizes – first with the longest drive and later as runner-up on 28 points in the ladies category where Gean Buratto was the overall winner with 39 points.



In the open category, Team Saro Agri were buoyant to beat 23 others to deserve the podium and receive their awards.



Organisers praised all the sponsors for making the event a reality.



Prize giving was preceded by auction sale of various items donated by well-wishers to raise funds for non-masonic activities.



Organisers say the funds raised from the tournament will go towards the needy in society.