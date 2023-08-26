French ambassador has 48 hours to leave Niger – military junta orders

Niger‘s group of military leaders told the French ambassador in Niamey to go away from the country within two days, according to Niger’s Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement from state-run broadcaster ORTN, the Nigerien Foreign Ministry said that the ambassador, Sylvain Itte, declined to go to a meeting that was planned for Friday with the foreign minister of the country.

The government of Niger has taken away Itte’s credentials because he refused to do something. They also mentioned that the French government has done other things that are not good for Niger.

“France has acknowledged the request of the coup plotters,” said the French Foreign Ministry to AFP on Friday evening.

“The ministry said that the putschists don’t have the right to make this demand. The approval of the ambassador comes only from the rightful, elected authorities in Niger. ”

CNN has contacted the French Foreign Ministry to get their opinion or statement.

The US State Department said that Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed them that there were letters circulating on the internet asking certain American diplomats to leave.

But, it said that these documents were not given out by the government department, and that they have not asked the US government for such a thing.