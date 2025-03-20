French footballer N’Golo Kanté officially got married in Bamako, Mali, to a Malian woman!

French footballer N’Golo Kanté officially got married today in Bamako, Mali, to a Malian woman!

nté asked his Malian family to find him a wife from his village, saying he preferred this after experiencing some unsuccessful relationships with European models.





He returned from Saudi Arabia during the international break and went straight to Mali to marry his bride!





N’Golo Kanté earns approximately €25 million per year playing for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.



Congratulations to him! N’GolN’Golo Kanté