French Press Corps Intervenes as AP Barred from Trump-Macron Conference



In a stark display of solidarity, the French press corps stepped in to ensure that a Paris-based Associated Press (AP) journalist could attend and ask the first question at a joint press conference between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

This intervention was necessary because American AP journalists were barred from attending, a move seen as part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to restrict certain news outlets that refuse to comply with his demands.



The exclusion of AP journalists stems from a dispute over the Trump administration’s demand that the AP use the term “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico” in its reporting. This directive is part of a broader pattern of Trump’s attacks on press freedom, where he has personally decided to limit AP’s access to White House events as retaliation for their editorial choices. Trump’s actions have been criticized for violating First Amendment rights and undermining the principles of a free press.





The French press corps’ decision to support the AP reflects growing international concern over Trump’s tactics against the media. His administration has escalated efforts to curtail access for news outlets that do not align with his narrative, filing lawsuits and issuing orders that critics argue are blatant attempts to manipulate media coverage.

This approach embodies a profound disregard for the principles that uphold a democratic commitment to a free press, raising alarming concerns about the future of journalism under Trump’s leadership.