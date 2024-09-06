French Woman Testifies Against Husband Accused Of Orchestrating Her Rape

A French woman, Gisele Pelicot, 72, took the stand on Thursday to testify against her husband, who is accused of orchestrating her rape by strangers while she was drugged.

THE WHISTLER reported that the husband, whose name has not been released, allegedly filmed and documented the abuse over a decade.

The police investigation revealed that the husband was enlisting strangers to rape his wife while she was incapacitated.

Gisele P. recounted the moment police investigators showed her the evidence they had uncovered on her husband’s computer.

“My world is falling apart. For me, everything is falling apart. Everything I have built up over 50 years,” she said.

The police investigation has been credited with saving Gisele P.’s life, with her stating, “They saved my life by investigating the computer.”

The trial continues, with the husband facing serious charges related to the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of his wife.