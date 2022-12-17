Friendly Advise To The UPND Govt

FRIENDLY ADVISE TO THE UPND GOVERNMENT

By Bartholomew Kalambalala

I have noticed that there is alot of defense mechanisms coming from the UPND government when ever the Zambian masses complain that things are not okay.



If I may take you back, during 2021 general elections campaigns ‘Bally Fixer’ as they called him promised Zambians heaven on earth within a blink of an eye once voted into power.



They were promises of sworn in at 10:00hrs the presidential jet is sold. Reduction of fuel price to less than K5 per litre. Reduction of Mealie meal price to K50 a 25kg bag. A 50kg bag of Fertilizer to be reduced to K250. Delivery of farming inputs on time. The list is endless.

Today the working class masses who voted for the UPND government are asking to say what happened to those sweet promises that seemed to transform Zambia into a better place for everyone.



The response is Fimba upoke, blaming PF on a daily basis. Telling Zambians that they are lazy and many more names.

Their failure to address critical questions that are raised by the poor masses of this nation is a clear sign that the UPND government has no capacity to run this country at all.



Their arrogance will take them no where because they ascended into power because of the poor masses votes. If they want let them continue rubbishing the poor masses complaints.



Moreover, the people of Zambia have already identified Socialist Party and Dr Fred M’membe to be a great force to reckon with.