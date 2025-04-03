Friends of Bally Endorse HH for 2026 Election
By Mark Ziligone
A group of students from various higher learning institutions has officially endorsed President #HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s candidacy for the 2026 general election.
The students, calling themselves as the Friends of Bally network have commended President HICHILEMA for his strong leadership and dedication to empowering young people.
Group Secretary FUNGAI MEKI expressed support for the proposed constitution amendments, adding that the changes align with the nation’s best interests.
Ms. MEKI was speaking during a courtesy call on United Party for National Development -#UPND- Secretary General, #BATUKE IMENDA, at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka.
She also urged all stakeholders, including the church and political players, to engage in objective debates regarding the proposed constitution amendments.
And Mr. IMENDA thanked the students for recognizing the positive achievements of President HICHILEMA.
He also highlighted the crucial role that students have played in the growth and success of the party.
If you vote for him, mukanya mukalapila. Cost of living will get a lot worse, and he will keep on appointing his tribesmen in all key position.
This man is not fit to be our president. He is too greedy and only thinks about money. Just look at how much he has borrowed already yet we do not know what he has done with that money. Zambians wake up. KK warned us about him.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote for change in 2026.
HH is very desperate coz he has messed up Zambia big time. Thinking of mukobeko is giving him sleepless nights.