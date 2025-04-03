



Friends of Bally Endorse HH for 2026 Election



By Mark Ziligone



A group of students from various higher learning institutions has officially endorsed President #HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s candidacy for the 2026 general election.





The students, calling themselves as the Friends of Bally network have commended President HICHILEMA for his strong leadership and dedication to empowering young people.





Group Secretary FUNGAI MEKI expressed support for the proposed constitution amendments, adding that the changes align with the nation’s best interests.



Ms. MEKI was speaking during a courtesy call on United Party for National Development -#UPND- Secretary General, #BATUKE IMENDA, at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka.





She also urged all stakeholders, including the church and political players, to engage in objective debates regarding the proposed constitution amendments.





And Mr. IMENDA thanked the students for recognizing the positive achievements of President HICHILEMA.





He also highlighted the crucial role that students have played in the growth and success of the party.