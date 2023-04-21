FROM BAD TO WORSE BUILDCON FACES MORE DEMOTION.

After suffering a 6-0 humiliation in the Ndola derby Buildcon football club became the first team from the top division to be relegated to the national division for the next season.

Relegation looks to be on the card for Buidcon FC with FIFA sanctions and Transfer ban on their shoulders and a limited number of players to work with it was just a matter of time before their stay in the top flight was over.

For a team with all the issues mentioned above it’s safe to say they tried their best to be confirmed relegated this late into the season.

However, over the weekend things went from bad to worse as they failed to pitch up in Lumwana for a week 29 fixture against Kansanshi Dynamos giving the Solwezi-based outfit a walkover.

And now the once big spenders could face even stiffer punishment from the local football governing body, FAZ.

According to the Zambian Premier League Competition rules and regulations, Buildcon will be fined K10,000 and could be demoted to the FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Division Two League.

Rule 7.11.1 Reads: Clubs are obliged to participate in fixtures as determined by the ZPL. Any Club which fails to do so by failing to fulfill a fixture, by failing to travel to the field of play and turning up at the appointed time and venue, will be penalized as follows and may also be subject to further sanction:

(a) Fixture Forfeited and a score of 3-0 entered against them.

(b) A fine of K 10,000

(c) Automatic demotion out of the ZPL at the end of the season and to the second level of FAZ Provincial Leagues with a four-point penalty if it occurs three times.

(d) The sanctions in Rule 7.11.1 (a) and (b) and the points penalty in Rule 7.11.1 (c) will be cumulative and will be enforced each time a team fails to fulfill a fixture by failing to travel to the field of play and turning up at the appointed time and venue.

Buildcon won promotion in 2016 as AM Welding, a team that was bought by the Buildcon Investment Group and owned by Moses Mubanga, a Ndola businessman.

The 2019 transitional league saw them finish second in Stream B which meant CAF Confederation Cup football was secured.

Team Kopala’s continental journey was however short-lived as they were eliminated by Eswatini outfit Young Buffaloes in the first round thanks to a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The 2019/2020 season was cut short due to the Coronavirus epidemic and Buildcon finished 13th on the log.

The next two seasons they finished 11th and 10th respectively but 2022/2023 has been a different season for the Ndola-based outfit that came with a bang.

📸 BUILDCON FC