Ollus Ndomu wrote:



From Courtrooms to Calculations — How GBM’s Daughter Outsmarted the PF and Got Her Father Freed



While the PF ranted on radio and trended on TikTok, Sibongile Mwamba was quietly doing what no shouting ever achieved: she brought her father home.





Big Picture

Behind the noise and the hashtags, Zambia just witnessed a political masterclass not from a veteran, but from the daughter of one. While others barked at State House, she built a backdoor. While PF’s “defenders” hosted press briefings, she hosted conversations with power.



The reward?

GBM is free.



The Kasama Central MP’s strategy was not loud; it was lethal. She befriended President Hakainde Hichilema, took the heat online, but never blinked.

Now, HH just signed her father’s freedom. PF? Still shouting into the wind.





This is not luck. It’s logic.



Instead of chest-thumping for sympathy, Sibongile studied the rules. Section 77 of the Zambia Correctional Services Act gives room for mercy.

She knew it.

She used it.



And just like that, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, a political bigwig, has walked free, not through protest, but through precision.



Meanwhile…



Fred M’membe joins a Tonse Alliance where everyone wants to lead and no one wants to follow.

HH hits back with a pardon and a power move, flipping a PF strongman into a potential 2026 ally.

Edgar Lungu? Still disqualified, still divisive.



And PF?

Scattered.

Splintered.

Stunned.



The silence from GBM’s camp? Strategic. His daughter’s friendship with HH? Game-changing. The timing of his release? Brutal.

The message? Crystal clear: In this new era, power isn’t shouted for. It’s negotiated.





This wasn’t just mercy, it was message.

To PF. To voters. To Zambia.



The next election won’t be won on party lines. It will be won on political IQ.



And Sibongile Mwamba just proved hers is off the charts.



Disclaimer: This is a commentary on national current affairs for history keeping, nothing else.