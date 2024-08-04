FROM ECL’S DEBTOR NATION TO HH’S BEGGAR NATION- Kasebamashila Kaseba

Kasebamashila Kaseba

FROM EL’S DEBTOR NATION TO HH’S BEGGAR NATION

What is troubling me is how proud the once self sufficient Tongas or UPND praisers are of the new erstwhile beggar status.

In the late 1970s, when I first saw yellow nshima from food aid of neighboring homestead in Shamilimo village, 42 kilometers west of Lusaka, near Nampundwe mine, we, the children,swarmed there to watch a spectacle the miserable poor starving children or family eat yellow nshima.

I, we could not touch, much less eat it. That is how proud we were raised.

It was another 12 years in the early 1990s of FJT after livestock diseases wiped at least 500 to 1,000 family head of cattle at Shamilimo that I was to consciously the of spectacle of the miserable poor school leaver on holiday in Mvumbe (Mulela village, Mumbwa Road) eating yellow nshima or chiwaya.

I was raised to believe begging or asking (and debt) is better than stealing. Not that begging itself is good. I also recall pity others who “rented” draft oxen every farming season.

To UPND and HH praisers begging for food aid or beans is a matter of pride better than EL’s debt crisis or hole.

That national food insecurity is way better than national debt or financial insecurity.

Stockholm syndrome reloaded Saturday Conundrum.

One Zambia – Two Prides