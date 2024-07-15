FROM FAITH MUSONDAS K65M TO 2023 FIC REPORT OF K13.5BN ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS – Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya wrote::::

FROM FAITH MUSONDAS K65M TO 2023 FIC REPORT OF K13.5BN ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS.

You won’t believe it, UPND cheated us as though they were cheating small children that they had paid that Faith Musondas K65M to students. And the lies became too much. At every opportunity and every leadership level, it was lies lies lies. So we decided to bring this lie to the fore. We took advantage of the leaked AG management letter for ACC.

What would follow was something else. It would even lead to the abrogation of standing orders where the speaker ordered a minesterial statement on another against the standing order which prohibits the same business coming back to the floor within six months. This one was repeated in a matter of days.

For me, worrying about standing orders was over the top given that the constitution could be abrogated in broad day light, what about National Assembly standing orders? It should be a piece of cake.

Now, there was some imagination in therms of what UPND could cheat us about Faiths’ money. What is UPND going to tell us about K13.5BN FIC revelation? Why isn’t there excitement on the part of ACC and DEC on this reports revelations?

Ba UPND mwasebana. Ubu nibukabwalala – bupompwe – munshibila nsala.

After ukuduma ishakwa Faith, nokuipela Mopani nomba kwaisa na FIC. Awe mwandi ni sundown!

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK14.07.2024.