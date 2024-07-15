FROM FAITH MUSONDAS K65M TO 2023 FIC REPORT OF K13.5BN ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS – Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya wrote::::
FROM FAITH MUSONDAS K65M TO 2023 FIC REPORT OF K13.5BN ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS.
You won’t believe it, UPND cheated us as though they were cheating small children that they had paid that Faith Musondas K65M to students. And the lies became too much. At every opportunity and every leadership level, it was lies lies lies. So we decided to bring this lie to the fore. We took advantage of the leaked AG management letter for ACC.
What would follow was something else. It would even lead to the abrogation of standing orders where the speaker ordered a minesterial statement on another against the standing order which prohibits the same business coming back to the floor within six months. This one was repeated in a matter of days.
For me, worrying about standing orders was over the top given that the constitution could be abrogated in broad day light, what about National Assembly standing orders? It should be a piece of cake.
Now, there was some imagination in therms of what UPND could cheat us about Faiths’ money. What is UPND going to tell us about K13.5BN FIC revelation? Why isn’t there excitement on the part of ACC and DEC on this reports revelations?
Ba UPND mwasebana. Ubu nibukabwalala – bupompwe – munshibila nsala.
After ukuduma ishakwa Faith, nokuipela Mopani nomba kwaisa na FIC. Awe mwandi ni sundown!
Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.
MK14.07.2024.
Lost person in the name of kafwaya. The fact and truth of the matter is that, Almost all the flows and persons including entities involved and are being mentioned in FIC report are vultures from PF who are used to stealing, being vocal on known things and pretend to be saints, who are using millions and billions of stollen money to involve the other vulnerable people.
There’s nothing that this vulture in the name of mutototo can say and justify the fact and truth of the matter is that almost all PF people are thieves – the snakes living as wolves or doves. But the fact is that You are hardcore thieves stealing and still using stollen money to involve innocent vulnerable people to justify your wrongs.
Look at the lady who was stealing fuel at Lusaka City Council? From 2017 she has been doing the same and more than K1.5 million kwacha stollen and was even being shielded by the same furthered birds – crooks who are PF and still at Local government Commission. Sending even innocent staff on transfers to far places. Think about that! but just now that she has been apprehended and brought to light from her usual dark hiding corner. Even you and the rest of your spies, informers and thieves will one by one squeezed and held accountable. Wait and see