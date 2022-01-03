FROM K36 MILLION, MAZABUKA COUNCIL HAS NOW PROPOSED A BUDGET OF K87 MILLION FOR 2022

The Mazabuka Municipal Council has proposed a budget of K87 million as budget for 2022 during Friday’s Special Council meeting at the Council Chambers.

Finance Committee Chairperson, Kelvin Muleya disclosed that the expenditure for the council has increased from more than K36 million in 2021 to close to K90 million due to an increase in Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Byta FMs Evans Liyali reports from Mazabuka that Muleya says the move is aimed at improving services provision to the people.

The council wants to spend almost K22.6 million on salaries of council workers, while over K62 million will go towards services delivery to the community.

The budget awaits the approval of the Minister Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo before implementation.