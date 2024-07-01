FROM MOCKERY TO RICHES: THE STORY OF UGANDA’S TENGE TENGE

Rango Tenge Tenge became famous because of a video he posted on TikTok last year. The 11-year old Ugandan social media personality, whose real name is Saad Ssozi, who had his video going viral on social media platforms, instantly became a Social Media sensation, especially on TikTok.

After his video went viral, American Artiste, Chris Brown, noticed him, shared his videos and met him.

Tenge Tenge, who’s initial videos were ridiculed due to his looks, has now become one of the top sought-after brands on Social Media. His quirky style and infectious personality quickly earned him a massive following, with millions of fans worldwide.

Tenge has recently landed a significant brand ambassadoral deal with Dubai-based Zamelect Properties, a real estate and electronics company. He received a big reception in Dubai, chauffeured in a white Rolls Royce Phantom after he flew first class to dubai.

Tenge Tenge currently has over 7.1 million followers on TikTok and 2 million on Instagram.