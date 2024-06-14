FROM ONE CHALLENGE TO ANOTHER- Fred M’membe

FROM ONE CHALLENGE TO ANOTHER

The problem with our economic managers is “Horizontal Thinking”. They think in one direction and not laterally. In their minds, once Eurobonds are re-issued, then the credit rating will improve. There are many factors that credit agencies look at, including country’s general landscape.

Right now, the country is engulfed in political upheaval and is tense politically. Rating agencies have taken note of this occurrence. Aside from debt, the economic landscape is in the negative with high cost of living, which has a potential for civil unrest. Prolonged load shedding is negatively affecting business.

Low crop harvest has the potential to exacerbate inflation and exchange rate risk. New external borrowing, even if we say it’s concession borrowing, is nonetheless increasing our foreign debt exposure and increases the probability for future default.

Revamping of mines and increased copper production is a medium-term initiative and will not have an immediate impact on our economic challenges. Key immediate positive economic measure is revising the generous mining tax waivers.

So, under such conditions, would you really expect an improvement in our credit rating?

Fred M’membe