FROM ONE COURT TO THE NEXT, I AM EVEN LOSING MEMORY OF THESE CASES- Chilufya Tayali

FROM ONE COURT TO THE NEXT, I AM EVEN LOSING MEMORY OF THESE CASES

Opposition Economic and Equity Leader Chilufya Tayali writes……….

I came to Court to take plea on a matter related to Chief Mukuni before Hon. Wamunyinya, in Court 2, but I have been told that she will sit in the second session which is probably in the afternoon.

However, as I was thinking of what to do next, I was dragged by a Court official, that, I have another case for allocation in Court 3. This will be the 5th case.

I also have information, that, another case is coming, because there’s a pending arrest.

Anyway, this is the democracy of BaHakainde.

To be honest, it’s overwhelming but I will die fighting, I am not going to give up.

Actually, I am encouraged to be going this in the Holy Week, because Jesus went through this kind of suffering. He knew, he was going to be persecuted, beaten and killed, but he never gave up.

I am not a criminal, I only speak for the plight of many poor and unjustly treated people, and I am proud to suffer with them, when I have a choice not to.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!