FROM STRUGGLE TO SUCCESS, A CAREER CHANGE AFTER 40: A STORY OF MATILDAH MSUNDWE

On 17th December, 2024, the 45-year-old Ms. Matildah Msundwe was admitted to the Zambian Bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Zambia (AHCZ), after her second attempt on the Bar Exams under the Legal Practitioners’ Qualifying Examination (LPQE) Course.

Her story starts from being a Graphic Designer to a Marketing Executive and finally an Advocate of the High Court.

Ms. Msundwe, a single mother who battled with loss of employment, financial struggles, had to repeat along the way and by overcoming setbacks, she proved that perseverance pays off.

“With determination, focus and hard work, you can change your life’s circumstances” Ms. Msundwe explained. “The greatest motivator in your life is yourself, because if others give up on you, do not give up on yourself and your goals.”

A journey that was marked with a lot of challenges and yet through her determination and perseverance, she was able to achieve her goal of being an Advocate.

Her word of encouragement to anyone facing obstacles and feeling discouraged through the LPQE journey is, let her journey remind you to keep pushing, keep believing and definitely your breakthrough will come.

(Source: Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education)