FTJ CHILUBA UNIVERSITY: A BETRAYAL TO THE DEAD

It’s really mind disturbing to think of it that the Patriotic Front Government released a down payment of $33 000 000 towards the construction of the Fredrick Titus Jacob Chiluba University in the Northern and Luapula Provinces four to five years ago, and the project is still a white elephant to date.

To even think of it that we have people who we thought are of sound mind, like Miles Sampa, running around trying to secure a bail for Bowman Lusambo and Chitotela, who are facing corruption charges in court, is really mind disturbing. It proves a maxim that say that “birds of the same feathers flock together”, and another one which says that “show me your friends and I will surely tell you who you are.” The Patriotic Front Government was indeed a criminal organisation which should never be allowed to come back to the corridors of power in this country.

He is even proud to post on his Facebook Page of how he was trying to help the two suspects of grand corruption to have then bailed out. The Patriotic Front Government was a cancer to this county. May this cancer never fall on this country again.

The Zambian people have learnt it the hard way, and never ever will we again allow this country to sink so low in leadership and politics.

BY MWIBA EDWIN

A GOOD GOVERNANCE AND DISABILITY RIGHTS ACTIVIST