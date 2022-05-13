FTJ UNIVERSITY CONSTRUCTION SCANDAL PROTEST ON TODAY

By Scoop Reporter

CONCERNED citizens today in Mansa are protesting against those involved in the plunder of money for the stalled FTJ University which is still on slab level and abandoned.

The US $33.7 million has vanished into thin air as it is purported to have been paid to the contractor but nothing has been done so far save for the slab which has endured the rains and baking sun with grass all over the premises.

This has led to the arrest of high profile individuals connected to the rot, including former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba.