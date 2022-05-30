FTJ CONTRACTOR DISAPPEARS WITH ABOUT 33MILLION US DOLLARS PARTIAL PAYMET FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF FTJ UNIVERSITY

FTJ contractor vanishes: Physical address provided to PACRA appears to be non-existent

The construction firm believed to have been paid US$33 million as part payment for the construction of the now stalled FTJ University in Mansa applied for local de-registration in 2019.

China Energy Engineering Group Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd (CEEC-HEPDI), a Chinese state-owned enterprise that provides engineering and construction services, could not be found in the National Council for Construction (NCC) database with the source there saying maybe it is registered under a different name.

Documents obtained from PACRA indicate that CEEC-HEPDI was incorporated in Zambia on October 13, 2015 with registration number 120170008976 and wound up business on October 29, 2018, according to a gazette notice dated September 13, 2019 seen by the Daily Mail

Source: Zambia Daily Mail