FTJ UNIVERSITY IS SUDDENLY BEING CONSTRUCTED

By NewsMakers

Following public outcry over the state of the FTJ University which gobbled $33 million, the contractor China Energy Engineering has rushed to the site to begin working on the project.

Government, under the Patriotic Front administration paid China Energy Engineering a total of $33 million but it did not undertake the project for unknown reasons. When the issue was blown by concerned people and following arrests made by government, the PF were accused of plundering the money.

The public outcry has made China Energy Engineering to somehow mobilize itself and rush to the site to begin working on the FTJ University.

As can be seen from the pictures, the works in question seem to be fresh.