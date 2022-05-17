Auditor General, Mr. Dickson Chella-Sichembe has commissioned audits affecting various past projects in the country.

To this effect, Mr. Sichembe stated that; the Frederick-Jacob Titus Chiluba University in Mansa, Smart Zambia (construction of Communication Towers Phase II Project), purchase of Solar Milling Plants, the Construction of Petauke General Hospital and the purchase of Chancery in Ankara , Turkey among others, will be audited.

Mr. Chella-Sichembe said his office was doing this to ensure that the said projects complied with the Constitution of Zambia, the Public Audit Act, the Public Finance Act and the International Standards of Supreme Audits Institutions.

He said his office was committed to ensuring that all major projects were audited for the benefit of the citizenry.

This is according to a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations Office, Ellen M. Chikale.