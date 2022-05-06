FTJ UNIVERSITY SCANDAL: A LIFE TIME DENT ON ECL AND PF

(Written by Michael Mumbi Mwanza)

WE are a nation which was governed by a bunch of jokers. Would it be a political or tribal persecution if PF is put to task on this matter? That’s how far the FTJ University in Luapula has gone in construction. A total of US $33 million is said to have been paid in full for this project and that’s how far it has gone?

Olo sipakambika, this is a scandal which should chock and shame president Edgar Lungu for much of his life. Yes, he may have not stolen any coin from here or anywhere but he is aware that U $33 million funds for this university were released by him.

In his 7-year rule, how did he manage not to know that nothing was done at the site but remembered to use this university as a campaign message for August, 2021 elections? Those involved in this should have a lifetime shame. Luapula is one of the few provinces without a university and this would have been a good charge for them.

On a sad note, our politicians spend too much time on petty issues than pertinent matters like these. I hope no nolle will be heard on all those involved in this cruel, criminal, unimaginable, and inhuman act.

Michael.