Fuel attendants attacked, robbed

A group of twenty unknown people have attacked and robbed workers of Mount Meru filling station in Nkana west, Kitwe, on the Copperbelt province.



Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu disclosed told ZANIS that Lombe Zulu, a manager at the filling station, reported that 20 unknown people attacked a security guard and fuel attendants, before getting away with K1, 500 at Mount Meru filling station, along Kalulushi road in Kitwe.



The victims are, Brighton Mwelwa, 38, a hired security guard from Arm Secure Security Company, Prisca Chibwe, 25, Trisca Machiko, 25, and Katongo Mushipi, 25, who are fuel attendants of the named filling station.



“Brief facts are that around 03:00 hours on September 22, 2022, unknown people attacked the workers with stones and other unknown objects and got away with money from the fuel attendants.



The robbers further went to the Manager’s Office and damaged the wall of the office and later attempted to break the safe but failed,” she said.



Ms. Zulu added that the security guard, Brighton Mwelwa sustained deep cuts on the face and in the head.



Two female attendants sustained head injuries and backaches whilst the other escaped unhurt.



“The police visited the crime scene and discovered that the glass doors at the same place had been smashed and destroyed.” She added.



A docket has since been opened and investigations launched.

ZANIS