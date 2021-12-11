FUEL PRICES MAY BE REDUCED IF KWACHA KEEPS UP ITS MOMENTUM

The new dawn admin have promised not to sugarcoat the economy for political millage. Recently, the finance minister told the nation that fuel subsidies will be removed in the new year as the new dawn budget does not have such a provision. The minister also clarified that this would result in the increase of fuel pump prices marginally. Currently, though fuel no longer attracts duty, government has been spending $67m a month to help lower the pump prices.

With the recent appreciation of the local currency against major currencies, the cost of fuel has in dollar term increased by nearly 25% since July. The subsidies on fuel has also reduced by the same margin since July when kwacha began its fight back from K23 a dollar to now k16.50 a dollar. Going into next year, if the kwacha continues its remarkable momentum, we could be seeing the kwacha trading at K14 a dollar which would make the pump prices in dollar term to $1.20. This would be the highest fuel has reached in the last 15 months since September 2020.

Been a pro poor governmet, the new dawn admin would reduce the fuel cost to around k16 or less.

As government do not make decisions based on speculations, but on actual realised values, the new dawn admin will not be making such a promise to lower fuel prices. Moreover, they are likely to revise it down should the kwacha attain more favourable exchange rates in the new year.