Home politics PF FUEL PRICES REDUCED BusinesspoliticsPFUPND FUEL PRICES REDUCED January 31, 2022

JUST IN: FUEL PUMP PRICES REDUCED!Effective mid-night tonight, 31st January, 2022.

1 COMMENT

Damage is already done. Prices of transport and commodities have already risen and will not drop. Next month, price of fuel will increase again, creating another ripple effect. I am now finding it difficult to defend the actions of HH. This is becoming a nightmare.
