JUST IN: FUEL PUMP PRICES REDUCED!Effective mid-night tonight, 31st January, 2022.

  1. Damage is already done.

    Prices of transport and commodities have already risen and will not drop.

    Next month, price of fuel will increase again, creating another ripple effect.

    I am now finding it difficult to defend the actions of HH.

    This is becoming a nightmare.

