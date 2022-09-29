BusinessPoliticsPFUPND Fuel prices to go up as govt finally reinstates Taxes on petrol and diesel! By zamobserver - September 29, 2022 5 126 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Taxes on petrol and diesel reinstatedValue Added Tax-16%Customs Duty- 25%Excise Duty-
WE WILL LOSE ALL THAT HAS BEEN GAINED AT ONCE! BECAUSE PETROL IS LIKELY TO FETCH AROUND ZMK30.45 PER LITRE IF BOTH CUSTOMS DUTY AND VAT ARE REINSTATED.
Zambians bless for the worst suffering ever, since 1964! This is what the youths voted for. What gains are you talking about? If any gain it’s in form of hunger, the Zambian population is suffering, starving the past 12 months! Unfortunately no more salary increases under IMF deal, so no expected or planned caution! Kaya!
Ba praise, am waiting… (ears wide open)
Ba praise, please don’t let me down. The quietness is deafening! It’s been hours, no comment.
It must get painful before it can get better! You should not forget who put us in this mess in the first place – PF’s Kaloba! The dull Davis Mwila says their borrowing had no conditionalities. What an ignorant statement!
The truth is Whatever debt you get, the condition is you must pay back! When you borrow the way PF did where creditors are queuing up at your door asking to be paid their dues, it means someone was very irresponsible with their borrowing. Let’s also put it this way. Wasn’t PF also pushing for the IMF bailout after adada shamelessly told them to go to hell? Supposing PF had managed to secure the IMF deal, do you think things would be different?
Common decency demands that those who caused the mess we are in should not start mocking the Zambians for the suffering they caused.
It’s really a pity that PF could be so callous to even talk. In Bemba they say Kabolala alipama! A thief is never remorseful! A thief will not admit their theft even if you catch them with a TV set in their hands. They will say “Ntolelefye.” How can you say you just picked someone’s TV set. They will even blasphemously say Lesa apalamikafye, that God helps those who help themselves, a verse that does not exist in the Bible.
This PF debt crisis could not have come at a worse time than now when the global economy is heading for the worst recession! When you hear the once almighty British Pound going down, you know that it’s getting serious! When the US and UK reserve banks raising interest rates, then you know that our interest payments on Kaloba will also go up.
To be frank, we as a country have long defaulted on our Eurobonds because whatever we are raising in taxes is not enough to pay our debts.
We should therefore count ourselves lucky that we managed to get a referee on board to help negotiate our debt situation. Even with that in place, we are not yet out of trouble. We still have to balance our books to demonstrate that even when a favourable debt agreement is reached, we should be able to generate enough capacity to repay our Kaloba! It’s just that when you default the first Kaloba, your interest rate on repayments goes up because you are considered a high risk borrower!
The taxes on fuel have to come back. GRZ needs the revenue to pay PF debt!
The borrower is a slave to the lender!
If you want to lessen this pain, please help ACC to recover all that PF stole so that after auctioning PF, we can pay back the debts they piled on our heads! Why should we the taxpayers be made to finance PF theft and leave them to enjoy their loot?
Brace for tough days ahead! The much talked about Global Reset is here!
We should have been prudent with our borrowing! Our exposure would be less if our debt situation was kept within sustainable levels. How do you borrow on a personal level to the extent that you have to surrender your entire net salary to the bank? That’s how reckless PF borrowing was! Currently, 75% of GRZ net collection in taxes goes towards debt servicing alone before you even factor in Salaries for civil servants! Where do you get money to buy drugs?
What is sustaining our economy currently is the IMF deal which has restored donor support! Zambia will be on IMF life support for the next 3 years! During this time, we must put our house in order! We must deal with corruption and wasteful expenditure and balance our books again. We must pray for travel mercies for the next 3 years! These will be tough years especially for those in town!
Us on off the grid, organic farms are largely Self-sufficient! Though money follows us to the farm, we don’t need much of it to survive!
Go back to the land before it is too late!