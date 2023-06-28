FUEL SHORTAGE IS BEING ADDRESSED, ERB ASSURES

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it is doing everything possible to address the reported shortages of fuel being experienced in the country.

In a media statement, ERB public relations manager Namukolo Kasumpa says the observed pockets of fuel outages at selected filling stations have been attributed to logistical challenges on the part of respective Oil Marketing Companies(OMCS) that operate the retail sites.

“In order to ensure that there is a reliable and continuous fuel supply chain in the country, the ERB is undertaking routine fuel stocks monitoring working in collaboration with TAZAMA, INDENI and OMCS. We would also like to note that we have received reports from OMCs who have had import challenges related to the scarcity of foreign exchange (forex) on the market coupled with the depreciation of the Kwacha against the United States Dollar, especially in the last six months,” she said.

Mrs Kasumpa however said the situation is expected to improve as the Kwacha appreciates against major currencies.

She said the Board remains committed to working diligently to prevent any fuel shortages or disruptions.

Mrs Kasumpa said the Board will continue to closely monitor the fuel supply situation and maintain regular communication with fuel suppliers to address any potential challenges promptly.