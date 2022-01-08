FUEL SHORTAGE LOOMS

A fuel shortage is looming following the decision by some Oil Marketing Companies to put their fuel procurement orders on hold, awaiting government’s policy direction on import waivers.

According to a letter OMCs President Kafula Mubanga to the minister of Energy Dr. Kafula Mubanga, this has been triggered by the expiry of Statutory Instruments Number 5 and 77 on December 31st 2021 on import waiver which has prompted OMCs to put on hold fresh purchases.

Mr. Mubanga has disclosed that some service station on the Copperbelt and other places have started running dry, which may cause fuel buying panic and create a supply insecurity in the process.

He has further disclosed that thousands of trucks are marooned at the borders awaiting ZRA clearance which may affect the availability of fuel in the service stations.

Mr. Mubanga has since appealed to Government to extend the waiver expiry dates to a longer period to enable OMCs properly plan fuel procurement supplies in order to achieve a stable fuel supply position.