FUEL SUBSIDES CAN TAKE AWAY FREE EDUCATION – MUSOKOTWANE

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, says restoring fuel subsidies will mean taking away from vital sectors of the economy, including the Free Education Policy.

He explains that unlike previous administrations that prioritized subsidizing fuel, the United Part for National Development-UPND government has chosen to provide free education instead to meet the needs of the many marginalized.

Speaking when he presented the 2024 National Budget in Parliament Friday afternoon, Musokotwane stated that government will look for other alternatives to bring down the cost of fuel, citing the TAZAMA Oil pipeline as one such intervention.

He further encouraged the private sector to enter the petroleum sector by investing in a Pipeline to facilitate more cheap fuel coming into the country.