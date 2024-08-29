FUEL TANKER BURSTS INTO FLAMES TRAPPING AND KILLING DRIVER WHO HAS BEEN BURNT BEYOND RECOGNITION



28 August 2024



Police in Serenje on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, around 16:00 hours recorded a fatal road accident that left the driver identified as Amad Yasin Idris aged between 45 and 49 of Ndeke compound, Ndola, burnt beyond recognition.



The accident occurred along the Great North Road around 16:00 hours at Frisco area, about 23 kilometres west of Serenje town.



Involved was a Scania tanker registration number BCD5823 Trailer ACX546T, laden with diesel, property of O.O. Mahad transport of Ndola.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck that was coming from the Serenje direction towards Mkushi went off the road and flipped due to excessive speed before bursting into flames. The driver got trapped inside the cabin and burnt to ashes.



The identity of the driver was given by a friend who was following him from behind.



CHARITY MUNGANGA

CENTRAL PROVINCE POLICE COMMISSIONER