Fuel tanker explosion in kills 10 in Liberia

In a catastrophic incident in central Liberia, over 40 individuals have perished following the explosion of a fuel tanker, as reported by the nation’s chief medical officer, Dr. Francis Kateh.

The disaster occurred in Totota, approximately 130 kilometers from Monrovia, the capital, when the tanker overturned and was subsequently engulfed in flames as locals rushed to collect leaking fuel.

Eyewitness accounts describe a harrowing scene where people, including a pregnant woman, were engulfed in the blaze. Dr. Kateh confirmed the extent of the calamity, noting that numerous victims were burnt beyond recognition.

In a statement to Super Bongese TV, he disclosed that over 83 people sustained injuries and were hospitalized, with those critically hurt transferred to facilities in Monrovia.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain uncertain. Video footage from the scene revealed a crowd, including children, converging around the overturned tanker, many armed with containers, moments before the explosion.

Liberia’s President George Weah has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed his distress over the tragic images of the incident.

In a released statement, he pledged full support to health authorities, emphasizing the need to augment resources and manpower in the ongoing efforts to save lives and manage the aftermath of this tragedy.