FUGITIVE KAIZER ZULU FACES ANOTHER BENCH WARRANT.

Fugitive former Republican President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor, Kaizer Zulu, has been slapped with another bench warrant before Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya.

Mr. Zulu is in this matter accused of unlawfully converting a government vehicle to his personal use between the period November 19, 2019 and March 25, 2022.

The court has also summoned his sureties namely Lumezi Member of Parliament (MP) Munir Zulu, and his counterpart Chilubi MP, Mulenga Fube to explain the whereabouts of the accused.

Credits: Diamond TV