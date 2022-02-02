By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has ordered fugitive former ABSA Bank Zambia Limited employee, Pamela Gondwe to pay the Bank the sum of K 271, 102, 00 being money for a staff housing loan facility she had obtained.

In an extempore judgement, the court says the Bank has proved its claim against the respondent on a balance of probabilities.

An ex tempore judgment, is a judgement off the cuff, does not entail the same preparation as a reserved decision.

High Court Judge, Lameck Mwale says this is because Ms. Gondwe has neglected to enter appearance or file any process in opposition to the application made by the Bank.

He has further ordered Ms. Gondwe to pay the said money within 45 days from the date of the judgement failure to which the Bank will take possession and sale the mortgaged property.

In this matter, the Bank had sued Ms. Gondwe demanding payment of the said money owed to it or in the alternative an order for foreclosure, possession and sale of the mortgaged property, subdivision no. 2260 lot no. 1052/ M, Lusaka in order to recover the said money.

Ms. Gondwe fled the country after allegedly robbing ABSA which was formerly known as Barclays Bank Zambia of 400,000 Dollars, K 250 Thousand, 22,000 Euros and 1,200 British Pounds cash from the Banks Vault at Longacres Branch in Lusaka.- Diamond TV