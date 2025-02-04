FUJITA CORPORATION OF JAPAN INTERESTED IN INVESTING IN ZAMBIA’S ROAD CONSTRUCTION SECTOR USING PPP FINANCING MODEL, IMMEDIATELY DIRECTED TO LUSAKA-LIVINGSTONE & GREAT EAST ROADS



This morning, my delegation in Tokyo, Japan met with top officials from Fujita Corporation of Japan, which is highly reputed for constructing dual carriageways, by-pass and interchange roads across the African continent, and has expressed interest to invest in Zambia’s road construction sector using the PPP financing model.



During the meeting with Mr Tatsuya Ide, senior vice-president and representative director; Mr Seiji Kimishima, director and executive operating officer; Prof. Mieko Ikegame, special advisor to the AU Special Envoy for Food System, and accompanied by our permanent secretary, Prof. Albert Malama, and Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan, Dr Tobias Mulimbika, I directed Fujita Corporation to the following potential PPP road projects:



✅Upgrading to dual carriageway of 472km of the Lusaka to Livingstone Road, an important road as it links Eastern Africa to Southern Africa.



✅Construction of the New Luangwa Bridge, which is a gateway to the Port of Nacala in Mozambique; and



✅Rehabilitation and upgrading of approximately 45km of the Great East Road to a dual carriageway from the Airport Roundabout to Chongwe River Bridge.🇿🇲🛣️