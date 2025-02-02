Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa for role in 2000 deaths during 1994 Rwandan genocide





Fulgence Kayishema fled from Rwanda to South Africa, where he was eventually arrested in Cape Town while working as a security guard.





Kayishema is accused of involvement in the deaths of over 2,000 people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.





His arrest followed that of three accomplices earlier in 2023, making him the last to be captured among them.



Reportedly, Kayishema served as a police inspector in Rwanda but actively participated in the mass killings of the Tutsi population in 1994.





Following his arrest, he was extradited to Rwanda, where he faces numerous serious charges.