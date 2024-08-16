FULL BENCH OF CONCOURT JUDGES TO HEAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE



The Constitutional Court has set September 26, 2024 as a date in which to hear a petition in which former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest future elections is being challenged.



The matter is expected to be heard by a full bench of constitutional court judges.



Lawyer representing the petitioner Michael Moono has confirmed the date saying the court after hearing the matter will set a date for judgement.



In this matter, a Zambian Citizen Michelo Chizombe has petitioned the court seeking among other reliefs a declaration that the former President is not eligible to seek a presidential office for the third term.



He also wants the court to declare that Mr. Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 election was unconstitutional.



Diamond Media