FULL BENCH OF CONCOURT JUDGES TO HEAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE
The Constitutional Court has set September 26, 2024 as a date in which to hear a petition in which former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest future elections is being challenged.
The matter is expected to be heard by a full bench of constitutional court judges.
Lawyer representing the petitioner Michael Moono has confirmed the date saying the court after hearing the matter will set a date for judgement.
In this matter, a Zambian Citizen Michelo Chizombe has petitioned the court seeking among other reliefs a declaration that the former President is not eligible to seek a presidential office for the third term.
He also wants the court to declare that Mr. Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 election was unconstitutional.
Diamond Media
FULL BENCH OF CONCOURT JUDGES TO HEAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE
Why do courts waste a lot of people’s time?