FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT



The family of the late Wesley Moses Chibambo, fondly known as Dandy Crazy, wishes to inform the public that the funeral is being held at his residence in Chalala, off Lilayi Road, near Petroda Filling Station, Lusaka.





Details regarding the burial arrangements will be shared in due course by the family. For updates, kindly contact:





Mr. Chifwenge Chibambo: 0979-454992



Mr. Ndichenge Kanyimbo: 0770-811556



This announcement is issued by the family representative,



Chifwenge Chibambo

Lusaka, 02 January 2024.