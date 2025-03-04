[FUNERAL NOTICE] APOSTLE ROBERT RABSON ZULU PASSES ON



District Apostle Kububa Soko regrets to announce to the New Apostolic Church members in Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe on the passing on of Apostle Robert Zulu of Chipata West Apostle Area.



In a telephone conversation with the District Apostle, the District Apostle has confirmed that Apostle Robert Zulu died in a road traffic accident that occurred in Rufunsa this afternoon. The District Apostle says he has received the news of the passing on of Apostle Robert Zulu with deep sadness. He has urged all New Apostolic Church members to remember the family of the late Apostle in prayer.





The District Apostle says further details of this news will be shared later after a detailed report will be provided by the Zambia Police and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).





Apostle Robert Zulu was born on 3rd April 1967 and served for a total of 15 years as an active Minister in the New Apostolic Church in Zambia.





He is survived by his dear wife Sister Tamara Zulu and two (2) children.



MINISTERIAL HISTORY



Apostle 19/06/2022 until his demise

District Elder 08/07/2018 to 19/06/2022

District Evangelist 19/02/2017 to 08/07/2018

Shepherd 14/09/2014 to 19/02/2017

Priest 08/08/2010 to 14/09/2014



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



ISSUED BY:

Nathaniel Lowa

Communication and Corporate Affairs Officer

New Apostolic Church Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe